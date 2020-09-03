EUR/USD similarities to its 2017 correction

Technical analysis comments from Citi on the euro against the US dollar:

EURUSD peaked the week of 4 Sept 2017 at 1.2092

entered into a deep correction that took it back to 1.1554 over 9 weeks.

for the deepest correction since the rally began in earnest in April that year

Thereafter it rallied higher to the 1.2555 Feb 2018 peak.

Citi goes on to note similarities and to what to watch now:

Then, as now, weekly momentum was very overbought and started to turn lower.

Good support comes in between 1.1754 and 1.1782 and if that gives way then a deeper move towards 1.15 again would look an increased danger.

A weekly close this week below 1.1763, if seen, would be a bearish outside week at the trend high and suggest more losses to come.

