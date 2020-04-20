EUR/USD: Staying tactically bearish for a retest of 1.0770 ahead of 1.0635 - Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's next in the euro

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and stays biased bearish  for a retest of its long-term uptrend and April low at 1.0770/68 in the near-term.

"EURUSD has traded sideways over the past couple of sessions, but maintains a bearish "outside day" from last Wednesday and its break of the short-term uptrend. We therefore stay biased lower for a retest of the long-term uptrend from 2000 and early April low at 1.0770/68. Although this should again be respected, our bias stays lower for an eventual clear break. This would then not only see the long-term uptrend break but would also see the completion of a bearish "triangle" continuation pattern to suggest a more sustained downmove is underway, with support seen next at the 78.6% retracement of the late March rally at 1.0745, then the year-to-date low at 1.0635, which we also expect to eventually be broken," CS notes. 

"Resistance is seen at Friday's high and the 13-day average at 1.0893/0906, which should now ideally cap to keep the risks directly lower. Above would signal a test of the 55-day average and April 15th high at 1.0961/92," CS adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus and get a free week on us via this link.

What's next in the euro



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose