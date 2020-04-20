EUR/USD: Staying tactically bearish for a retest of 1.0770 ahead of 1.0635 - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and stays biased bearish for a retest of its long-term uptrend and April low at 1.0770/68 in the near-term.

"EURUSD has traded sideways over the past couple of sessions, but maintains a bearish "outside day" from last Wednesday and its break of the short-term uptrend. We therefore stay biased lower for a retest of the long-term uptrend from 2000 and early April low at 1.0770/68. Although this should again be respected, our bias stays lower for an eventual clear break. This would then not only see the long-term uptrend break but would also see the completion of a bearish "triangle" continuation pattern to suggest a more sustained downmove is underway, with support seen next at the 78.6% retracement of the late March rally at 1.0745, then the year-to-date low at 1.0635, which we also expect to eventually be broken," CS notes.

"Resistance is seen at Friday's high and the 13-day average at 1.0893/0906, which should now ideally cap to keep the risks directly lower. Above would signal a test of the 55-day average and April 15th high at 1.0961/92," CS adds.



