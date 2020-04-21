EUR/USD to 1.05; USD/CAD: Bullish and staying long for +1.50 - BofA

Bank of America Global Research discusses EUR/USD and USD/CAD technical outlook. BofA is long USD/CAD* targeting a move towards 1.5250, with a stop at 1.38.

"EUR/USD: - Bearish / Sell a rally:Euro is coiling into a tight narrow range having seen a sharp rally and decline that broke both sides of a declining channel. We think this is representative of a triangle pattern that will resolve lower in line with the trend line breakdown on the monthly chart and the aforementioned dollar index analysis. Short term support/resistance watch 1.1066 / 1.0780. Thereafter watch 1.1240/1.0635. A decline to 1.05, 1.0340 and even 1.00 cannot be ruled out until evidence of a technical bottom forms," BofA notes.

"USD/CAD - Bullish / Buy dip: We are long USD/CAD given the long term technical base that implies a rally to 1.5274, possibly 1.59 can occur. A head and shoulders base was confirmed ending March that favors dip buying at/above the 50d SMA or 50% YTD retracement of 1.38. A deeper correction to 1.3612 is less likely in our view. For now we think dips should be bought at aforementioned retracements," BofA adds.



