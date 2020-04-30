EURUSD tries to rebuild intraday momentum after correction

Correction stalled near 38.2% of the move up today

The EURUSD is trying to rebuild intraday momentum after the corrective move off the high price stalled ahead of its 38.2% at 1.09182 (the low reached 1.09203 - just above that correction level). If a trend move can only correct to the 38.2%, it is more of a plain-vanilla correction. The main trend remains dominant.





The price is currently trading at 1.0949.













Taking a broader look at the hourly chart, the price high today did extend above a target at 1.09672 but stalled. The high price for April comes in at 1.09887 and the key 100 day moving average is up at 1.1004. The price has not traded above its 100 day moving average since March 31.









