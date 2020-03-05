EU's Barnier: Agreement with the UK is possible even if it is difficult

Further comments by Barnier





We can get a good agreement for both sides despite 'very, very difficult' differences

UK doesn't want a level-playing field in the deal

UK position on fisheries deal is not practical

UK sees a series of agreements on a case-by-case basis

But we want an overarching deal

Differences with the UK are not a surprise

He basically just outlined all the key issues that they can't really see eye-to-eye on and then said that they can still get an agreement. The question is how?





This will require either one of the two sides to move their red lines and compromise. A deal won't be forged on its own as long as the differences above still remain and both sides remain stubborn and unwilling to budge.





The pound has lost a bit of ground as the reality of the situation is already emerging in the first round of talks this week. Cable is down to 1.2900 after hitting a high of 1.2937 earlier.



