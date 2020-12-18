EU's Barnier: Brexit talks have narrow path to an agreement

Remarks by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier

The possibility of a deal remains

There is very little time left, very few hours

The obstacles for a deal remain large

Barnier adds that this is "a moment of truth" for Brexit. This isn't that far off from what we've been hearing for weeks and months on end now. Yet, any solid evidence of a deal remains elusive - for now at least.





The pound isn't taking too much comfort as both sides are still leaving things in limbo ahead of the weekend, with cable slipping to fresh lows of 1.3513.



