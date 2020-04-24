EU's Barnier: Decision needs to be taken by June on whether to extend Brexit transition

EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, comments

"More than before, the clock is ticking"

UK has consistently rejected the idea of an extension to the transition

Have started making progress in post-Brexit trade talks

UK expressed desire to make tangible progress by the end of June

So far, his comments are your typical Brexit remarks i.e. emphasis about progress, but lacking in details and any real substance to suggest that there is a deal in the offing.





Couple that with the UK still being adamant that they will not extend the transition period even if there is no progress by the end of June, the clock is still ticking.











