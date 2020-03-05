EU's Barnier: Difficulties of end of transition period are being underestimated

Comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier





UK has said it doesn't seek a foreign policy deal

There are many serious divergences with the UK







ForexLive

Both sides will still be "feeling out" one another in the opening stages and will continue to keep at their red lines for now. If there is to be any progress, I reckon it will be as it always has been with everything Brexit-related i.e. at the very last minute.

He did note that talks with the UK has started in a 'very constructive' way but here he is also noting that there are still a lot of kinks that needs to be straightened out.