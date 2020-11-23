EU's Barnier: Fundamental divergences remain, continuing to work hard for a deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Barnier setting the backdrop ahead of negotiations this week

After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today with @DavidGHFrost and our teams. Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal.
He's not really giving away anything at this stage, but perhaps there really isn't anything anyway. The pound continues to keep firmer on the day with cable at 1.3360-70 levels.
