EU's Barnier: I remain concerned about Brexit negotiations

Not exactly comforting words considering the current backdrop

The UK wants 'the best of both worlds' The pound is running into session lows for the day now, with cable easing closer towards the 1.3200 handle. If that gives way, it will see sellers have more conviction to push for further downside pressure in the near-term.









The Friday low @ 1.3175 will also be one to keep an eye out for before the swing region around 1.3150-60 comes into play.