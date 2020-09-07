EU's Barnier: I remain concerned about Brexit negotiations

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not exactly comforting words considering the current backdrop

  • The UK wants 'the best of both worlds'
The pound is running into session lows for the day now, with cable easing closer towards the 1.3200 handle. If that gives way, it will see sellers have more conviction to push for further downside pressure in the near-term.

GBP/USD H1 07-09
The Friday low @ 1.3175 will also be one to keep an eye out for before the swing region around 1.3150-60 comes into play.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose