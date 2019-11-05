EU's Barnier on Brexit: Once agreement ratified will bring certainty
EU Barnier
- Brexit is not only about divorce, so many consequences are underestimated
- I trust the UK will choose the same path after election on Dec 12
- Until now no no-one has ever managed to explain to me the added value of Brexit.
- Brexit creates risks and problems in Ireland, region needs peace and stability.
- Together we delivered, found solution to unique situation in Ireland and N.Ireland.
- Even when deal is ratified it will not the end of the story
- Need to build new partnerships with the UK
Barnier is buzzing like a hornet - can't blame him really. Brexit is still not over yet, so there is a long way to go. A hung parliament would further muddy the waters ahead.