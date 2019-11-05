EU's Barnier on Brexit: Once agreement ratified will bring certainty

Brexit is not only about divorce, so many consequences are underestimated

I trust the UK will choose the same path after election on Dec 12

Until now no no-one has ever managed to explain to me the added value of Brexit.

Brexit creates risks and problems in Ireland, region needs peace and stability.

creates risks and problems in Ireland, region needs peace and stability. Together we delivered, found solution to unique situation in Ireland and N.Ireland.

Even when deal is ratified it will not the end of the story

Need to build new partnerships with the UK

Barnier is buzzing like a hornet - can't blame him really. Brexit is still not over yet, so there is a long way to go. A hung parliament would further muddy the waters ahead.