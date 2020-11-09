EU's Barnier outlines three keys to 'unlock' a Brexit deal

EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is back in London for more Brexit talks

He tweets:





Happy to be back in London today, redoubling our efforts to reach agreement on the future partnership.



3 keys to unlock a deal:



No 1: Respect of EU autonomy and UK sovereignty, w/ effective governance and enforcement mechanisms between international partners;



No 2: Robust guarantees of free and fair trade & competition based on shared high standards, evolving coherently over time;



No 3: Stable and reciprocal access to markets and fishing opportunities in the interest of both parties.





This is because any deal still needs to be ratified over the next few weeks before it can be implemented ahead of the 31 December transition period deadline.







So, will there finally be some willingness to compromise or are we heading for yet another game of poker before the year-end? I'm leaning towards the latter but we'll see.

All of this continues to reaffirm that both sides are still some way from agreeing on the key outstanding issues at hand. This week's negotiations will be key as it challenges the deadline of mid-November in getting a deal agreed upon.