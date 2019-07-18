EU's Barnier says ready to work on alternative arrangements for Irish border

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier

I reckon the fact that they're willing to leave open room for negotiation on this matter is a bit of a positive. However, realistically there isn't any alternative solution to the border issue - especially not technological ones at the moment - otherwise we would've seen Theresa May resolve this matter long ago.
So, don't keep your hopes up if you're waiting on a breakthrough here.

