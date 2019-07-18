EU's Barnier says ready to work on alternative arrangements for Irish border
Further comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel BarnierI reckon the fact that they're willing to leave open room for negotiation on this matter is a bit of a positive. However, realistically there isn't any alternative solution to the border issue - especially not technological ones at the moment - otherwise we would've seen Theresa May resolve this matter long ago.
So, don't keep your hopes up if you're waiting on a breakthrough here.