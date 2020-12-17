EU's Barnier says talks showing good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The usual stuff that we've been hearing for months on end

In this final stretch of talks, transparency & unity are important as ever: Debriefed @Europarl_EN Conference of Presidents this morning on EU-UK negotiations.

 Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain. We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests & principles.
For those who missed out, talks are likely to stretch on until the weekend again in hopes of a breakthrough or compromise. Then again, it is Brexit after all. What's another missed deadline? 14 days to go. Tick tock, tick tock.

Brexit
