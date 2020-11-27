EU's Barnier says that he will be traveling to London this evening for Brexit talks

Barnier confirms that he will be headed to London





Same significant divergences persist

Physical negotiations can continue as my team and I are no longer in quarantine

We will be traveling to London this evening to continue

An important point to note is that Barnier felt the need to clarify that the three key outstanding issues are not resolved, so as to not send the wrong message.





The pound is barely changed on the headline, so that might just be all there is to the Brexit drama before the weekend. Cable price action is still largely trapped between its 100-hour moving average at 1.3354 and the 1.3400 handle at the moment.



