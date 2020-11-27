EU's Barnier says that he will be traveling to London this evening for Brexit talks
Barnier confirms that he will be headed to London
- Same significant divergences persist
- Physical negotiations can continue as my team and I are no longer in quarantine
- We will be traveling to London this evening to continue
An important point to note is that Barnier felt the need to clarify that the three key outstanding issues are not resolved, so as to not send the wrong message.
The pound is barely changed on the headline, so that might just be all there is to the Brexit drama before the weekend. Cable price action is still largely trapped between its 100-hour moving average at 1.3354 and the 1.3400 handle at the moment.