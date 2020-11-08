EU's Barnier says work continues on EU-UK Brexit trade talks

European Union head negotiator Barnier says he is happy to be back in London and work continues

Stay tuned for Brexit - related headlines again this week.





The issues to resolve in talks centre on:

state aid

climate change

employment relations

environment protection

EU sources not highlighting fishing in that list.





There are maybe a maximum of 10 days available remaining for talks. If an agreement is reached (I suspect one will be cobbled together) the remaining time will be needed for seeking parliamentary approval on both sides of the channel prior to the end of year exit by the UK.