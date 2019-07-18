EU's Barnier: There will be no renegotiation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Barnier making it clear for just about the millionth time

As pointed out earlier in the week, this makes the case of either a no-deal Brexit, general election or second referendum look increasingly more likely. Add to the fact that Johnson and Hunt are looking to chuck aside the Irish backstop altogether, it's hard to imagine European lawmakers even considering to renegotiate at all.
ForexLive

