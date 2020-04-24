EU's Barnier: UK failed to engage substantially on some topics
Barnier also says that the four areas in which progress was expected this week were disappointing
- EU cannot accept selective progress on limited selection of Brexit issues
- A political compromise will be needed, not just technical clarifications on both sides
- UK argued positions which are too far apart on some topics
- There will be no trade deal without open, fair competition
- There was no progress on fisheries, UK did not put forward legal text on that
- Says EU won't agree to any partnership without fisheries deal
All of a sudden he's not really holding back and this just suggests that there wasn't any meaningful progress whatsoever this week really. Again, these are still the same outstanding issues that have been prolonged since February. Yet, here we are.