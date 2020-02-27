EU's Barnier: We take note of the UK's negotiating mandate published today
I don't think he has much else to say really
- Says will discuss respective positions on Monday
- Says will stick with prior commitments in political declaration
Both sides have drawn conflicting red lines in their respective mandates and it will now be down to who is willing to offer up a compromise to move the process along.
Expect initial talks to show more stubborn headed-ness as both sides will want to preserve their current stance and force the other side to cave instead.
The big issue is that of time though. Four months is not a whole lot to get anything done.