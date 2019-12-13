EU's Breton: It is now certain that there will be Brexit

Comments by EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton

But trade talks with UK to be 'extremely complex'

Sees talks with UK continuing until 2022

Once we get past the election euphoria, the focus of the pound will turn back towards Brexit. Although, it'll be interesting to see how much a Conservative majority will boost business confidence and investments against that backdrop.





As mentioned here , Brexit risks still remain at large for the pound next year so to say that things will be smooth-sailing would be wide of the mark at this stage.



