EU's Breton: There is a 50-50 chance of a Brexit deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton

Well, they're better off flipping a coin then to get this decided than to keep all this political theater going until the end of the year.
Coin flip
