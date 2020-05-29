EU's De Rynck on Brexit talks: It is a tall order to get an agreement on fisheries by the deadline
De Rynck is the senior adviser to EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier
- The position on fisheries is still similar, but must find space for compromise
- There is no appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate on fisheries
He is clearly trying to tone down the report on this matter from earlier in the week here. If anything else, I reckon there won't be much change in the narrative even as the latest round of talks are set to take place and conclude next week.
It'll be interesting to see how all of this unfolds when Johnson heads to Brussels next month and both parties still have their red lines - at least most of it - intact.