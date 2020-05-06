EU's Dombrovskis: We should agree on a strong and coordinated EU recovery plan

European commissioner for financial stability, Valdis Dombrovskis, tweets

"Each EU country's economic recovery will vary due to many different factors. As we emerge from #coronavirus impact, we need to avoid major disparities taking root in the single market. That's not good for any country: we should agree on a strong and coordinated EU recovery plan."

Unfortunately, that is not going to happen as long as Germany, Netherlands and Italy, Spain continue to butt heads about how to settle the dispute on coronabonds with regards to the recovery fund.





There will be another Eurogroup meeting taking place this Thursday so just be aware that we may see headlines on this matter later in the week.



