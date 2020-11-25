EU's Šefčovič: Brexit talks are difficult but constructive

There is still quite a degree of silence surrounding the latest round of talks

Both sides aren't giving much away and as the saying goes, silence is golden. It could very well just be some political theater before we get some imminent announcement of a makeshift agreement as alluded to earlier in the week here . But we'll see.





The pound is finding it tough to build on the quieter period at the moment though, with cable now down to lows around 1.3310 and testing its 100-hour moving average with yesterday's high limiting gains today as well:



