EU's Šefčovič on Brexit: No fair deal on trade without a fair deal on fisheries

The EU continues to posture themselves ahead of more talks





A new agreement is not possible unless the last one is properly respected

Now is the time for responsibility The headline mainly echoes Barnier's remarks earlier that both sides still need to find a way to compromise on a level playing field, fisheries, and governance, otherwise there is no point agreeing on other parts of the negotiating process.





Essentially, all of the happenings last week ended up being more theatrics as it brings us back to the same predicament before the European Council meeting.





Only 71 days to go now. Tick tock, tick tock.