EU's Gallina: Q2 vaccine deliveries should see bloc hit 70% target by late summer

Remarks by EU health director general, Sandra Gallina





The vaccine rollout has ran into numerous stumbling blocks already with the latest being the loss of confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine , adding to the already slow and delayed rollout in many countries in the region.







This just plays further into the vaccine/recovery divergence story between Europe and the likes of the UK and US as we look towards 2H 2021.





For most countries, the objective is to sandbag the vaccine timeline in order to manage public expectations. However, for the EU, it is starting to prove to be the other way around as the bloc is trying to convince that they have everything in order.