EU's Gentiloni: Objective of vaccinating 70% of adult population by the summer is ambitious but achievable

Comments by EU's economic affairs minister, Paolo Gentiloni

Withdrawing support measures too early is more dangerous than doing so too late

I'm not what his definition of "too early" is when the recovery fund is only set to be disbursed closer to the middle of the year - more than a year after the pandemic has struck.





As for the headline remark, I want to be optimistic and say that they are sandbagging the timeline but it is the EU after all. The vaccine rollout mess to start the year has already given us a glimpse of the challenge, but we'll see if there will be any improvements.



