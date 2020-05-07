EU's Hogan: Despite the urgency, we're only making very slow progress on Brexit talks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan

Again, just be reminded that the next round of post-Brexit trade negotiations are slated to continue again in the week ahead. If you're hoping for any substantial progress, I would say don't hold your breath on this one. Tick tock, tick tock. Time's a wasting.
Brexit
