EU's Hogan: Recent events in UK parliament have improved the likelihood of Brexit extension
Comments by incoming trade commissioner, Phil Hogan
Interestingly enough it is actually comments by European officials that are feeding into this "extension optimism" with European Parliament president David Sassoli saying yesterday that they are open to the idea of a Brexit extension; and now this.
- Onus is on the UK to find a workable solution to the Irish border
We'll see though as there is still quite some time between now and 31 October but I reckon they're going to let things go right down to the wire before granting another extension.