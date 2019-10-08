EU's Juncker says No-deal Brexit will lead to ‘decline’ of the UK
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in an interview with France's Les Echos (newspaper)
- If there is a no-deal Brexit, it would result in the "decline" of the U.K. and a "weakening of the sources of growth" on the Continent
- Further:
- said he "did not accept" the Brexit blame game of "pinning the eventual failure of the negotiations on the EU," adding that the "original sin" lies with the U.K. not with the EU side.
