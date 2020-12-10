EU's McGuinness: There is a deal to be done

More Brexit shop talk coming out from both sides

Level playing field is the main issue

Perhaps last night helped to clarify where the fault lines are

A breakthrough may yet take place, but there is no certainty

As things stand, one can really ignore all the political posturing and remarks such as the ones above. The bottom line is that we will see negotiations continue to Sunday and in all likelihood, there might not be any real breakthrough taking place before that.





The pound is keeping near the lows for the day with cable now at 1.3310.



