EU's Michel: UK has a big decision to make on Brexit
Comments by European Council president, Charles Michel
- We want a Brexit deal, but not at any cost
- Level playing field is crucial, it is a question of fair competition
- We respect UK sovereignty
- Time is very short, we stand ready to negotiate 24/7
- But we are also ready in case of a no-deal outcome
This sounds like some added posturing as we hit a bit of a standoff currently. Both sides have agreed to 'intensify' talks moving forward, but so far there is little detail on how they will proceed and the timeline of events in the coming weeks.