EU's Michel: UK has a big decision to make on Brexit

Comments by European Council president, Charles Michel

We want a Brexit deal, but not at any cost

Level playing field is crucial, it is a question of fair competition

We respect UK sovereignty

Time is very short, we stand ready to negotiate 24/7

But we are also ready in case of a no-deal outcome

This sounds like some added posturing as we hit a bit of a standoff currently. Both sides have agreed to 'intensify' talks moving forward, but so far there is little detail on how they will proceed and the timeline of events in the coming weeks.



