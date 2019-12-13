EU's Michel: We are ready and will work very hard for trade deal with the UK
Comments by European Council president, Charles Michel
- It is very important that we guarantee the level playing field
- We will negotiate closely with the UK
- Hopes for a 'loyal' negotiation
As much as I'd like to believe that both sides can get a trade deal done by the end of next year, it is but a pipe dream sadly. Even Barnier has hinted a few times over the past few weeks that any negotiation will take "a few years" at least.
The big question next year is whether or not that will be acceptable to Boris Johnson or we will see the UK crash out without a deal after the transition period.