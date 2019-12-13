EU's Michel: We are ready and will work very hard for trade deal with the UK

Comments by European Council president, Charles Michel





It is very important that we guarantee the level playing field

We will negotiate closely with the UK

Hopes for a 'loyal' negotiation

As much as I'd like to believe that both sides can get a trade deal done by the end of next year, it is but a pipe dream sadly. Even Barnier has hinted a few times over the past few weeks that any negotiation will take "a few years" at least.





The big question next year is whether or not that will be acceptable to Boris Johnson or we will see the UK crash out without a deal after the transition period.



