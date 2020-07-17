EU's Michel: With political will, an agreement is possible

European Council president, Charles Michel, comments

Says confident that it is possible to find an agreement

Michel is adding a bit more colour to the recovery fund negotiations, which are scheduled to begin at the top of the hour. I would expect the talks today to comprise of posturing for the most part before things get real tomorrow.





The bar for a positive reaction isn't high considering that most would expect negotiations to meet a bit of a stumble but still likely to progress eventually, considering what is at stake.



