EU's Michel: With political will, an agreement is possible

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European Council president, Charles Michel, comments

  • Says confident that it is possible to find an agreement
Michel is adding a bit more colour to the recovery fund negotiations, which are scheduled to begin at the top of the hour. I would expect the talks today to comprise of posturing for the most part before things get real tomorrow.

The bar for a positive reaction isn't high considering that most would expect negotiations to meet a bit of a stumble but still likely to progress eventually, considering what is at stake.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose