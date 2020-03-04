EUs Peter Power: Talks with EU off to a good start

talks with UK off to a good start



The GBPUSD has moved to new session highs on the back of the positive talks about EU/UK trade talks. . The pair reached its 50% retracement of the move down from the February 25 high at 1.2871. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.28789.