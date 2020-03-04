EUs Peter Power: Talks with EU off to a good start
EUs Peter Power speaking on trade with UK and US
- talks with UK off to a good start
- EU goal in UK talks is minimizing Brexit damage
- he talks to revive trade truths with US not easy
- work on renewed US truth is slow, detailed, granular
- sites momentum in push for EU – US trade stability
The GBPUSD has moved to new session highs on the back of the positive talks about EU/UK trade talks. . The pair reached its 50% retracement of the move down from the February 25 high at 1.2871. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.28789.