EUs Peter Power: Talks with EU off to a good start

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

EUs Peter Power speaking on trade with UK and US

  • talks with UK off to a good start
  • EU goal in UK talks is minimizing Brexit damage
  • he talks to revive trade truths with US not easy
  • work on renewed US truth is slow, detailed, granular
  • sites momentum in push for EU – US trade stability
The GBPUSD has moved to new session highs on the back of the positive talks about EU/UK trade talks.  . The pair reached its 50% retracement of the move down from the February 25 high at 1.2871. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.28789.  

ForexLive
