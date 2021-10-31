EU's Sefcovic has accused the UK of seeking a Brexit fight
European Commission vice-president and EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic writing in the UK's Telegraph.
- Sefcovic has urged UK negotitatior Lord Frost to back down and reconsider the EU's proposal to reduce checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland under the protocol.
- Sefcovic said: "I am increasingly concerned that the UK Government will refuse to engage with this and embark on a path of confrontation."
Tele link is here, gated.
Talks between UK and EU officials over the Northern Ireland Protocol resume today, 1 November.
