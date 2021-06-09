EU's Sefcovic says patience is wearing very thin on UK implementing withdrawal agreement
The Brexit drama never ends
- We are demonstrating enormous patience on the EU side with Britain
- A full implementation of the withdrawal agreement is a condition for trust
- Where there is a will, there is a way
- If the UK takes any unilateral action, the EU will react swiftly
- Cross-retaliation could mean quotas and tariffs
- The UK has to abide by its legal obligations on border controls
The pound isn't liking the sound of this and is now slightly lower on the day, giving back all the gains.