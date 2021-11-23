EU’s Sefcovic says post-Brexit talks will ‘probably’ drag into next year
Brexit has been an excellent job-creation scheme for jabbering bureaucrats on both sides of the Channel.
Politico with the info:
- EU-U.K. talks on Northern Ireland trade rules will "probably" continue into next year, the European Commission's Brexit point person said Tuesday.
- Maroš Šefčovič told POLITICO in an interview that he had been "probably too ambitious" when previously stating that discussions on customs and food checks or the role of the Court of Justice of the European Union could be wrapped up before Christmas.