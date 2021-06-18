EU's Sefcovic says UK must show unwavering commitment in applying Northern Ireland protocol

The clock is again well and truly ticking

It is unrealistic to think that all EU-UK barriers can be lifted

EU will not be shy of acting resolutely if required over Northern Ireland

There is a temporary deadline on the Irish border for June 30 but the UK doesn't appear to be in a rush to come into full compliance with the Brexit deal. I get the sense that Boris Johnson doesn't have any fear of the EU and doesn't care for their deadlines.

