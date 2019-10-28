EU's Tusk confirms Brexit delay until 31 January 2020

It is now official









"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."

That is very much the anticipated outcome and this officially gives Boris Johnson more time to pursue his election agenda - if he can get the numbers for it that is.





Cable remains unperturbed, trading at 1.2840 - little change on the announcement here.





And it will also be a "flextension" option with the decision to be formalised without another summit to be called. The tweet from Tusk: