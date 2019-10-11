EU's Tusk: Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all

Comments by European Council president, Donald Tusk





UK has not come forward with a realistic and workable proposal

If there is no proposal by today, will announce that there is no more chance at summit

Have received promising signals from Varadkar after meeting yesterday

Even the slightest chance must be used

The pound had briefly rallied to a high of 1.2505 against the dollar but has fallen off after the headlines here hit. Tusk's remarks is suggestive that we may not be that much closer to a deal but there is still hope/optimism no less.





Cable sits at 1.2460-70 levels now in what is a bit of a whipsaw period for the pound.



