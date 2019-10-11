EU's Tusk: Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all
Comments by European Council president, Donald Tusk
- UK has not come forward with a realistic and workable proposal
- If there is no proposal by today, will announce that there is no more chance at summit
- Have received promising signals from Varadkar after meeting yesterday
- Even the slightest chance must be used
The pound had briefly rallied to a high of 1.2505 against the dollar but has fallen off after the headlines here hit. Tusk's remarks is suggestive that we may not be that much closer to a deal but there is still hope/optimism no less.
Cable sits at 1.2460-70 levels now in what is a bit of a whipsaw period for the pound.