EU's Vestager: We need more time to assess economic impact of coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says working on steps to contain the coronavirus impact

If you're looking for any coordination in fiscal and monetary stimulus between European governments and the ECB, don't hold your breath.

The ECB looks likely to stay on hold tomorrow (largely in a protest move) while waiting for lawmakers to do something in order to counteract the impending economic downturn.
ForexLive

