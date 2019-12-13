EUs Von Der Leven: We have 11 months to negotiate trade deal with Britain

Comments from EU 

There are some comments from EU members (including Merkel) on the vote and going forward.
  • We have 11 months to negotiate a trade deal with Britain
  • we will have to prioritize put focus on issues that are cliff edge if they are not done
  • there will be sequencing, emphasis on certain things and talks
  • Will not conclude trade deal with Britain at any cost, it has to be a balanced agreement
  • we have a deadline until start of July 2022 decide if transition. For Britain should be extended
  • it is in our common interest to come to a new relationship with Britain in an orderly way
meanwhile German Chancellor Merkel weighs in by saying:
  • it is good that Johnson has a clear majority in view of future Brexit talks
  • many in EU were relieved that there was no hung parliament and UK

