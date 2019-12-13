EUs Von Der Leven: We have 11 months to negotiate trade deal with Britain

Comments from EU

There are some comments from EU members (including Merkel) on the vote and going forward.

We have 11 months to negotiate a trade deal with Britain



we will have to prioritize put focus on issues that are cliff edge if they are not done



there will be sequencing, emphasis on certain things and talks

Will not conclude trade deal with Britain at any cost, it has to be a balanced agreement



we have a deadline until start of July 2022 decide if transition. For Britain should be extended

it is in our common interest to come to a new relationship with Britain in an orderly way

meanwhile German Chancellor Merkel weighs in by saying:

