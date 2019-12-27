EU's von der Leyen: Brexit transition may not be possible by the end of next year

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, comments in an interview with Les Echos







The EU remains skeptical and doubtful that a proper trade deal can be ironed out but Boris Johnson continues to insist that eleven months is enough time to get to the finish line.

Only a matter of time?









That's not a surprising remark really as the deadline has always seemed like an impossibility rather than an improbability. The fact that Michel Barnier had said from earlier this year already that it is not feasible to get everything done in time goes to show where things stand.