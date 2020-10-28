EU's von der Leyen: Coronavirus cases will increase in the next 2-3 weeks

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen





Urges governments to step up response to the pandemic

Spike in virus infections is 'alarming'

Now is not the time to relax virus measures

Given how things have progressed, it is a fair assumption to say that the virus situation will remain rather serious throughout Europe during the winter.





There may be tighter restrictions being introduced now but it comes as a time when the second wave has already far outpaced the first wave of infections.





A likely scenario to consider is that if virus cases start to fall again and restrictions are eased, we could fall back into the same stop-start motion some time next year.



