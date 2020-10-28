EU's von der Leyen: Coronavirus cases will increase in the next 2-3 weeks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen


  • Urges governments to step up response to the pandemic
  • Spike in virus infections is 'alarming'
  • Now is not the time to relax virus measures
Given how things have progressed, it is a fair assumption to say that the virus situation will remain rather serious throughout Europe during the winter.

There may be tighter restrictions being introduced now but it comes as a time when the second wave has already far outpaced the first wave of infections.

A likely scenario to consider is that if virus cases start to fall again and restrictions are eased, we could fall back into the same stop-start motion some time next year.

