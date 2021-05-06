EU's von der Leyen: EU vaccination campaign is a success
Remarks by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen
As a political figurehead, one can expect such a confident remark as the headline is suggesting but we'll have to wait and see how things progress closer to the summer to really identify this as being a 'success'.
- We're vaccinating 30 Europeans every second
- About 200 million vaccine doses have been distributed to the EU
- EU backs US proposal to discuss vaccine patent waiver
For now, the vaccine rollout is certainly on the up but it needs little reminding that the initial stages were rather messy and disorganised.