EU's von der Leyen: EU vaccination campaign is a success

Remarks by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

We're vaccinating 30 Europeans every second

About 200 million vaccine doses have been distributed to the EU

EU backs US proposal to discuss vaccine patent waiver







For now, the vaccine rollout is certainly on the up but it needs little reminding that the initial stages were rather messy and disorganised.

As a political figurehead, one can expect such a confident remark as the headline is suggesting but we'll have to wait and see how things progress closer to the summer to really identify this as being a 'success'.