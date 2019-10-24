EU's von der Leyen: Granting Brexit extension looks 'very good', length not yet decided

Comments by the European Commission president-elect









I doubt it is in the EU's interest to grant an extension to allow the UK to head to a general election, but it looks like they don't have much of a choice at this point.







ForexLive

Regardless of the comments above, the waiting continues as we count down to their final decision. Tick tock, tick tock.

Meanwhile, Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne is saying that "a big majority, maybe all" EU states are behind granting a Brexit extension and adds that "for now, it seems EU can decide on Brexit extension in writing, without an extra summit".