EU's von der Leyen: Granting Brexit extension looks 'very good', length not yet decided
Comments by the European Commission president-elect
Meanwhile, Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne is saying that "a big majority, maybe all" EU states are behind granting a Brexit extension and adds that "for now, it seems EU can decide on Brexit extension in writing, without an extra summit".
I doubt it is in the EU's interest to grant an extension to allow the UK to head to a general election, but it looks like they don't have much of a choice at this point.
Regardless of the comments above, the waiting continues as we count down to their final decision. Tick tock, tick tock.