EU's von der Leyen: I cannot tell today if in the end there will be a Brexit deal
A tweet by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen
Decisive days for our negotiations. There has been progress but I cannot tell today if in the end there will be a deal. We prefer to have an agreement. But whatever the outcome, there will be a clear difference between being a full EU member & being just a valued partner.
This isn't any different to what she has mentioned earlier here. The situation on the ground remains more silent than it is usually, but just be aware that there were reports since Friday last week highlighting some of the possibilities of what to expect: