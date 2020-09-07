EU's von der Leyen: I trust the UK to implement the withdrawal agreement

A tweet by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law & prerequisite for any future partnership. Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland is essential to protect peace and stability on the island & integrity of the single market.





The fact that they're communicating in such a way isn't exactly telling us that they are "in close contact". All of this should be part of the negotiating process but instead it is like airing dirty laundry out to dry in public.