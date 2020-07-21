EU's von der Leyen: It is a pivotal moment in EU history

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen


  • Agreement on recovery fund and budget is a signal Europe is able to act
  • Tonight is a big step forward towards the recovery
  • Europe now has a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis
German chancellor Merkel adds to this by saying that the recovery fund agreement is a "good result" after the summit has now concluded. ICYMI, European leaders agreed to a package of €750 billion in grants and loans after four stretched days of talks.

The euro is met with a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play on the announcement as EUR/USD drops from 1.1460 levels to 1.1440 levels currently.

