EU's von der Leyen: It is a pivotal moment in EU history

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen





Agreement on recovery fund and budget is a signal Europe is able to act

Tonight is a big step forward towards the recovery

Europe now has a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis

German chancellor Merkel adds to this by saying that the recovery fund agreement is a "good result" after the summit has now concluded. ICYMI, European leaders agreed to a package of €750 billion in grants and loans after four stretched days of talks.





The euro is met with a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play on the announcement as EUR/USD drops from 1.1460 levels to 1.1440 levels currently.



